Yahoo updates Flickr iPad app for iOS 8

Yahoo has updated its Flickr app for the iPad on iOS 8. The free flow app makes it eaiser for users to browse new images on from the millions of photos on Flickr. It also comes with 1000GB of storage which you can tap to save photographs being shot on multiple smart devices, including the iPad.

The app does not compress images and users can save photos in high resolution. It seems to have an easier interface when it comes to adding images to a group or album, but does not give the kind of detailed camera info available on desktop.

The app is available around the world in English, Italian, French, German, Spanish Portuguese, Indonesian, Korean, Chinese, and Vietnamese. Those who already have the app can upgrade, while ew users can download from the App store.

