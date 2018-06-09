Yahoo Messenger to shut down on July 17, users will be redirected to Squirrel app

Yahoo Messenger users can download their chat history for the next six months. Yahoo Messenger users can download their chat history for the next six months.

Yahoo Messenger, which is an instant messaging app, will shut down on July 17, 2018. Users will not be able to access its services, including chats after July 17. Once Messenger shuts down, users will be redirected to a new Squirrel service that the company has been beta-testing since last month. Yahoo Messenger users can download their chat history for the next six months. Squirrel is invite only currently, and users will have to request for beta access. Do note that the user’s Yahoo ID will continue to work for other Yahoo products, like Yahoo Mail, Yahoo Fantasy, and more.

To download chat history, Yahoo Messenger users will need to go to the downloader request site and sign in. Next, a verification method needs to be selected and then enter the Account Key. Users can click Download and enter the email where they want the file sent and click OK. The chat history files can be checked for on email. The company recommends deleting the Yahoo Messenger app after downloading chat history.

On March 8, 1998, Yahoo announced Yahoo Pager, and later renamed it as Yahoo Messenger. Yahoo Messenger was the first real platform for real-time communication that allowed options to send images and real-time updates. The older version of Messenger was shut down on August 5, 2016 as the company decided to streamline its services and focus on its strength. The new version of Yahoo Messenger was launched in December, 2015. Yahoo’s core operating business was recently sold off to Verizon for $4.8 billion.

