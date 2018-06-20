Yahoo Mail app launched for entry-level Android Go phones

Yahoo Mail Go App for entry-level Android Go phones launched, alongside with a new mobile web experience. Yahoo Mail Go App for entry-level Android Go phones launched, alongside with a new mobile web experience.

Yahoo Mail has been revamped, both for its mobile web version, as well as for Android. While the improved Yahoo Mail mobile web browser experience imitates many features from the regular Yahoo Mail app, Android’s Go Edition is the target of the improved Yahoo Mail app which is less than 10MB in size.

Under Yahoo Mail’s improved web experience, the new inbox will allow users to swipe if they want to read or delete emails. On a right swipe, users will be able to mark mail as ‘read’, while a left swipe will delete the selected mails. Plus, users can also personalise the look of their inbox, through various light and dark themes.

Also, Yahoo users can scroll infinitely through their inbox to retrieve old mails, and auto-suggests email addresses of popular contacts, for faster use. While an easy access toolbar allows users to take quick actions on an open email, users can organise their content into folders via a sidebar menu. The Yahoo Mail mobile web browser can be accessed through a home screen icon that can link directly to the service.

In addition, Yahoo Mail will also be available for Android Oreo Go Edition users, with the Yahoo Mail GO app. Created with a file size of less than 10MB, and occupying less than 50MB of RAM storage, it aims to offer the same services as its regular Android app.

Just to recap, Android Go (Oreo Edition) is designed for phones with up to 1GB of RAM. Since most regular apps would not function smoothly under the limited data, app providers have been creating ‘Go versions’ of their apps, which is made visible on the Play Store of devices running Oreo’s Go Edition.

