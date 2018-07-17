World Emoji Day: Apple introduced over 70 new Emojis for iOS and mac

Apple will be rolling out over 70 emojis as a free software update later this year. (Image credit: Apple) Apple will be rolling out over 70 emojis as a free software update later this year. (Image credit: Apple)

In celebration of World Emoji Day, which is today, Apple has unveiled over 70 new emoji characters which will be coming to iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac with a free software update. According to Apple, the software update will arrive later this year.

Apple states that all these new emoticons were created based upon Unicode 11.0 approved characters, which include new smileys, characters with different hair colours and styles, animals, and more. The 70 new emojis will include people with red hair, grey hair, curly hair, and no hair. The animal emojis will include a kangaroo, a parrot, and lobster along with a few food options like lettuce, mango, a cupcake, and a mooncake. Additionally, many other emoticons will also be added like superheroes, softball, nazar amulet, infinity symbol, cold face, party face, pleading face, and a face with hearts.

It is anticipated that the emoji will arrive ahead of the release of iOS 12, macOS 10.14 Mojave, and the company’s other operating systems expected this fall. New emojis are not exactly the most appealing feature, but it’s a certainly a nice addition.

