World Emoji Day: Over 700 million emojis are shared in Facebook posts every day

Facebook has revealed some interesting facts about emojis to mark World Emoji Day on Tuesday. According to the social media company, users are using the heart-shaped emoji twice as much as was used last year. Facebook notes that there are more than 2,800 emojis in their platform and nearly 2,300 of them are claimed to be used every day.

The company cited that over 900 million emojis are sent every day without text on Messenger and more than 700 million emojis are being used in Facebook posts every day. Around the globe, emojis are most used on New Year’s Eve, Facebook states.

Emojis are found to be more convenient rather than type a long text. To help users celebrate the World Emoji Day, Facebook has launched some new features like a camera frame and themed text feature.

Besides Facebook, Apple also took part in celebrating this day and introduced 70 new characters to the ’emoji palette.’ The new emojis that include different hair type and skin tones are designed to better represent the ‘vast demographic’ of users. The new Apple emojis bundle cold face, party face, pleading face, kangaroo, peacock, parrot lobster and more.

