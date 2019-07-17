World Emoji Day: Apple shows off 59 new emojis launching this fall

It is the World Emoji Day today and to celebrate the occasion Apple has shared the details of its new emoji which it would be launching for all iOS devices this fall season, giving the users more variety to express themselves.

The new emojis will bring more diversity to the iOS keyboard along with additions to the popular categories of food, animals, activities and smiley faces. As many as 59 new emoji designs will be made available for all Apple devices such as the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch in the upcoming fall season. the new emoji have been created on the basis of the approved characters in the Unicode 12.0.

In the latest update to the emojis, the holding hand emoji that is primarily used to represent couples in a relationship will now allow users to select different combinations of skin tone and gender. There will be more than 75 possible combinations in this.

The iPhone maker had proposed to introduce more disability-themed emojis to the Unicode Consortium last year and has developed a new guide dog, an ear with a hearing aid, wheelchairs, a prosthetic arm and a prosthetic leg, all of which would be available in the emoji keyboard.

Apart from this, many additional categories of emoji are getting updated such as a new smiley face for yawning, a one-piece swimsuit, new food items including a waffle, falafel, butter and garlic, and new animals like the sloth, flamingo, orangutan and skunk.

There are already around thousands of emojis that are currently available including emotive smiley faces, gender-neutral characters, more professions, various clothing options, food types, animals, mythical creatures and more.