Working from home and using Zoom? Tips and tricks for better video meetings

Working from home? Here are a few tips for getting the most out of your Zoom meetings. (Image credit: Pixabay.com)

Ever since companies have made it mandatory for employees to work from home amid the spread of Covid-19, the popularity of Zoom has surged. The video conferencing platform has always been popular but in these unprecedented times, Zoom has become an essential video conferencing tool for big and small enterprises.

Zoom is fairly easy to use and the platform works across smartphones, laptops, and tablets. Think Zoom as similar to FaceTime and Skype. However, the video conferencing software has expanded features designed to meet the demand for an enterprise. Zoom is absolutely free to use but limits group sessions to 40 minutes and 100 participants. Paid plans start at $15 per month for longer meetings and larger groups.

If you are new to Zoom, these tips and tricks will help you take advantage of the video conferencing platform.

How to use Zoom on smartphones and laptops

To use Zoom, you need a smartphone, tablet or laptop with a webcam. The software can be downloaded from the Zoom website or download the app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Once you download the software or app onto your device, register the account. Once registered, click “Host a Meeting” and send out the invite URL to your colleagues or clients to join. Since the Zoom video conferencing platform works across many devices, invitees can attend a video or audio call on a laptop, smartphone or tablet.

Tips for using Zoom

Audio test

One nifty feature that can be accessed from the desktop app is the ability to do an audio test. Go to “Settings” in the upper right-hand corner and check your microphone, speakers and camera are working properly before the meeting starts.

Mute your mic not speaking

Zoom allows you to mute your mic when you’re not speaking. Save yourself from embarrassment, and hit the mute button when not speaking.

Record your meetings

The good thing about using the zoom software is the ability to record your meetings. The free version lets you record calls to your computer, which is handy for self-reference. Zoom also allows you to record your meeting in the cloud, however, that option is paid.

Hide your face

If you’re not in the mood to show the other person your face, you can use a screenshot of yourself in a Zoom meeting as your profile picture. That way, you can attend a call without makeup.

Change the background

One of Zoom’s coolest yet underappreciated features is its “Virtual Backgrounds”. So Zoom has a “virtual background” feature through which you can change the background of your choice. To use it, go to “Preferences” and upload a photo. But remember, the image should give a relaxing vibe.

