Wordle: All about the viral game Twitter is going bonkers over

Twitter has a new trend, and unlike the past few times you’ve heard that phrase, this time around, it’s a puzzle game that people are losing their minds over. The game, called ‘Wordle’ has a lot of people on Twitter sharing mosaics made up of green, yellow, and grey boxes.

But what is Wordle and what is all the hype about? How is the game played and why are people sharing coloured boxes on Twitter? Here’s all you need to know about the Wordle effect.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is an online puzzle game, where users must strategically guess a five-lettered word. The game has one new word every day and the same word is given to all users across the world.

Users have 6 chances to guess the right word. If they get it right, they win the daily Wordle puzzle and if they don’t, they lose. Users who get a word right multiple days in a row get to maintain a streak.

Those who win the daily Wordle puzzle then get an option to share their success through social media, leading to the tweets everyone has been sharing.

How is the game played?

The daily Wordle puzzle begins with the user typing a random five-letter word in their first chance. Among the five letters, the game will mark each individual letter as green, yellow, or grey.

Green stands for correct letter, correct position

Yellow stands for correct letter, wrong position

Grey stands for the wrong letter

Using the three colours users must gauge the correct word of the day in the next five chances using their wits. As you type more words in the subsequent boxes, you must hunt for more yellow and green boxes until you arrive at the right word. However, if you don’t manage to do this in the five subsequent chances, you lose.

Where can I play Wordle?

Wordle can be played by simply opening the following URL in any browser on your phone or PC.

(https://www.powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle/)

The site can also be bookmarked if you plan on returning to the game every day. The site will remember your winning streak and progress as well.

Why is the game so popular?

Apart from the fact that Wordle is a good brainstorming session for your brain, and a good way to improve your vocabulary, Wordle is effectively one of the simplest multiplayer games that you can play online, against the whole world.

This is because all Wordle users get the same word each day and have 24 hours and 6 chances to beat the game and guess the right word of the day.

Added a share button to Wordle that generates a spoiler-free emoji grid for you. Shoutout to @irihapeta for inventing such a cool way to share your results each day. 👇 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛

🟨⬛🟨🟩⬛

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 180 3/6 Try it out: https://t.co/pZTmeT1p7E — Josh Wardle (@powerlanguish) December 16, 2021

Those who win, get to brag on social media about it. However, winner tweets are spoiler-free, letting viewers know how many attempts it took you to win, without revealing the letters.

One of the best parts is that users need not purchase anything or sign up anywhere to play Wordle, making the whole experience easy to access along and the results can also be shared easily.