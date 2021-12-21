scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
MUST READ

Wordle: All about the viral game Twitter is going bonkers over

Wordle puzzle game: Here's everything you need to know about the popular puzzle game including how to play it and why it is going viral.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
December 21, 2021 10:13:29 am
wordle, wordle game, how to play wordle,Here's all you need to know about Wordle, the easy yet addictive puzzle game. (Express Photo)

Twitter has a new trend, and unlike the past few times you’ve heard that phrase, this time around, it’s a puzzle game that people are losing their minds over. The game, called ‘Wordle’ has a lot of people on Twitter sharing mosaics made up of green, yellow, and grey boxes.

But what is Wordle and what is all the hype about? How is the game played and why are people sharing coloured boxes on Twitter? Here’s all you need to know about the Wordle effect.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is an online puzzle game, where users must strategically guess a five-lettered word. The game has one new word every day and the same word is given to all users across the world.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Users have 6 chances to guess the right word. If they get it right, they win the daily Wordle puzzle and if they don’t, they lose. Users who get a word right multiple days in a row get to maintain a streak.

Those who win the daily Wordle puzzle then get an option to share their success through social media, leading to the tweets everyone has been sharing.

wordle, wordle game, how to play wordle, Wordle allows players to easily share their wins after guessing the correct word of the day. (Express Photo)

How is the game played?

The daily Wordle puzzle begins with the user typing a random five-letter word in their first chance. Among the five letters, the game will mark each individual letter as green, yellow, or grey.

Green stands for correct letter, correct position

Yellow stands for correct letter, wrong position

Grey stands for the wrong letter

Using the three colours users must gauge the correct word of the day in the next five chances using their wits. As you type more words in the subsequent boxes, you must hunt for more yellow and green boxes until you arrive at the right word. However, if you don’t manage to do this in the five subsequent chances, you lose.

Where can I play Wordle?

Wordle can be played by simply opening the following URL in any browser on your phone or PC.

(https://www.powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle/)

The site can also be bookmarked if you plan on returning to the game every day. The site will remember your winning streak and progress as well.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

Why is the game so popular?

Apart from the fact that Wordle is a good brainstorming session for your brain, and a good way to improve your vocabulary, Wordle is effectively one of the simplest multiplayer games that you can play online, against the whole world.

This is because all Wordle users get the same word each day and have 24 hours and 6 chances to beat the game and guess the right word of the day.

Those who win, get to brag on social media about it. However, winner tweets are spoiler-free, letting viewers know how many attempts it took you to win, without revealing the letters.

One of the best parts is that users need not purchase anything or sign up anywhere to play Wordle, making the whole experience easy to access along and the results can also be shared easily.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Dec 21: Latest News

Advertisement