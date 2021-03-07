Women’s Day: ‘Her Circle’ initiative for women launched by Nita Ambani

Her Circle is a digital platform for women complete with its own discussion panels and social networking app. (Image Source: YouTube/ RelianceFoundationTV)

Reliance Foundation’s Nita Mukesh Ambani has launched ‘Her Circle’ on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The new initiative aims to fuel women empowerment with modern, digital tools. Launching for Indian women but extending its service to all women overseas, Her Circle will provide the ladies a “joyful and safe space for interaction, engagement, collaboration, and mutual support”.

Here’s everything you need to know about the initiative

What is Her Circle?

Her Circle will be a digital collective of women, complete with its own social networking platform as well as a goal fulfilment community that will cater to “rapidly rising aspirations, ambitions, dreams and competencies of women of all social backgrounds”.

“When women lean on women, incredible things happen,” Ambani said at the launch. “Whether it is the women from Reliance Foundation or the national and international women leaders that I have worked with, our shared experiences show me that in the end our struggles and triumphs resonate with each other,” she adds.

Her Circle will welcome ideas and initiatives of women from all cultures, communities and countries. “We make sisterhood and equality our touchpoints on this platform,” Ambani added.

How does Her Circle work?

Her Circle is designed to be a one-stop destination to provide women-related content that is engaging and upliftment-oriented even as it connects women to each other through a social platform. Users will have access to videos, articles, and other strategies around health, wellness, finance, work, personality development, beauty, entertainment, creative self-expression and more.

The platform will also provide women with answers from Reliance’s panel of experts on the above-mentioned topics. Specific sections like one on upskilling and jobs will help women find new professional skills, as well as get job opportunities suited to their profile.

While Her Circle’s content, including videos and articles, are open to everyone, the social networking platform is only for women. Her Circle’s social networking platform will include a women-only forum to make new friends with shared interests, or ask questions from peers.

Her Circle will be available as a desktop and mobile-responsive website and as a free app on the Google Play Store and My Jio App Store. The app will be free to use and will be launched in English first, before being expanded to other languages,