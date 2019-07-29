WhatsApp Web to soon work without a phone: Here’s why we need it

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a desktop version of the app that may allow users to use the messaging platform even when the phone is not connected to the internet. The information comes from a reliable leaker WABetaInfo, which claimed that WhatsApp is building a Universal Windows Platform (UWP) that would work even when the phone is off.

Advertising

For those who don’t know; WhatsApp can be accessed on a computer via WhatsApp Web app for PC or web.whatsapp.com address on a browser. All you need to do is log-in into the WhatsApp Web and you will be able to receive and send messages via PC without the need to touch your phone.

However, in order to use WhatsApp on PC, you need to have WhatsApp installed on your phone and the device must have internet connectivity.

WhatsApp Web has always been sort of a saviour for office goers who stick to their computer screens all day long for work. The platform gives you access to your WhatsApp chats and contacts on your computer screen and frees you from the need to pick up your phone to read or send messages, be it personal or professional.

Advertising

Also read | WhatsApp for iOS beta testing Quick Media Edit, 3D Touch shortcuts removed

You can also have two or more different WhatsApp logins on the same computer. Just use another account on your browser or open Incognito mode to access more than one WhatsApp account on the PC.

If you use WhatsApp for office work more than personal chats, the facility to access your chat attachments on your computer comes really handy. You can send an image from your phone to a chat and download it on your PC with just a single click. Sending documents and sheets via WhatsApp Web is as simple as sending an image.

The only drawback of WhatsApp Web is its reliance on the phone. The platform is not like a standalone service but more of a synchronisation feature. It works as long as WhatsApp is accessible on your phone, meaning you cannot access it when your phone battery runs out or the mobile internet connection is not working.

If the report of WhatsApp Web becoming independent of the phone is true, the platform can become a true office suite.

Also read | WhatsApp Payments launch by year end: Here is how to send, receive money on the beta version

It will keep on going without the need to have your phone connected to the internet for the whole day. So, you will not need an active internet connection on your mobile or give those data-hungry background running apps a chance to gobble up MBs. Also, there will be no occasional waiting to send an attachment when your phone turns off because of low battery.

So far, WhatsApp Web is going in the right direction and that also includes its Universal Windows Platform. Earlier, it was reported that WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to have the same WhatsApp account on multiple platforms simultaneously without having to be removed from the previous device. The way Facebook Messenger can be accessed on different platforms simultaneously, it could allow WhatsApp to be accessed across multiple platforms as well.