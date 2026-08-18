Why Reddit wants to turn text posts into podcasts and short videos

Offering users a new way to stay engaged with its posts, Reddit is converting some of its written content into videos with AI-generated audio.

Written by: Anuj Bhatia
5 min readNew DelhiAug 18, 2026 01:33 PM IST
RedditReddit is testing a new audio and video experience on its platform.
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Reddit has begun testing a new way for users to consume content on the platform, turning text posts into podcasts and short-form videos. The initiative is part of a limited experiment in which some posts are being converted into videos featuring AI-generated voices reading the original posts and comments, offering users a new way to stay engaged with content for longer.

San Francisco-based Reddit first announced plans to roll out AI-narrated voice and video content during its second-quarter earnings in July, with CEO Steve Huffman telling analysts that the motivation came from people reading Reddit content aloud on other platforms.

Huffman was referring to how social platforms such as Meta’s Reels, YouTube, and TikTok are increasingly being used to narrate a Reddit post through a text-to-speech over background gameplay or cooking clips. In a way, Reddit is trying to cash in on that audience and bring watch or listen time directly back into its own platform.

Reddit Google’s push toward AI-powered summaries is reducing referral traffic to sites like Reddit.

“We see folks doing this off platform. There’s an emerging content type elsewhere in the internet of basically a podcast where people read Reddit content. And so I think this version of like listened to- or spoken- Reddit can be really engaging as well,” Huffman explained on the call.

It is true that for many users, going through long-form threads and understanding their depth can be difficult on the go. Audio or video could help simplify these discussions while users are commuting, working out, or multitasking.

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That being said, text-only posts aren’t going away and will continue to exist. This means users can still view the original thread, the discussions that followed, and the comments.

The difference is that Reddit now suggests users can listen to Reddit audio when they are too busy with work or, at times, when they want to dive deeper into written content through a combination of audio and video. Reddit describes this experience as a new way to experience the platform and the conversations that matter.

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Not just Reddit, but every major social platform is experimenting with new formats, leaning heavily on short-form video as a means to discover and consume content. Meta’s Instagram, Google’s YouTube, and Microsoft’s LinkedIn already allow users to create and publish short-form, bite-sized videos on their platforms. Short-form videos usually last around a minute or less, and their audience is different from that of users who prefer to watch long-form videos.

Reddit Reddit is, for many people, where they get their information including news these days. (Image credit: Reddit)

Reddit’s approach, however, is different from others: instead of asking users to create new videos, it is repurposing the vast amount of text and discussions already created by its communities into new formats.

The changes can also be felt in how mainstream media operates globally, as publishers are remodelling content in response to declining traffic and finding new ways to develop growth strategies for the Google AI Search era.

Reddit has more than 500 million weekly active users and 130 million+ daily active users globally. Reddit is organised into user-created communities called subreddits, where content is ranked by user votes rather than chronological order. Reddit also employs administrators, or admins, who can overrule moderators and remove subreddits. Those who are active on the platform say that the Reddit experience is refreshing because the content is personal, and real users engage in genuine discussions. This can feel different amid the rise of AI-generated “slop” taking over parts of the internet.

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Reddit has inked deals with OpenAI and Google, allowing both companies to use the platform’s vast catalogue of content to help train and improve their AI models. However, as Google gradually moves away from its traditional search model and pushes AI-powered summaries, Reddit is not getting the same level of referral traffic it used to receive. Last month, The Wall Street Journal reported that Reddit was considering cutting ties with Google over access to its data, amid concerns that the search giant was contributing to declining search referral traffic for publishers such as USA Today and Politico.

For now, Reddit’s experiment will focus only on select English-language posts and will be available through the Reddit apps for iOS and Android. It remains to be seen whether Reddit will succeed in transforming its enormous archive of community-generated conversations into new formats.

The platform has been working on several ideas to keep user engagement high. It recently launched support for video in comments, which it says now accounts for more than 10 per cent of video posts on its platform.

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Anuj Bhatia
Anuj Bhatia

Anuj Bhatia is an Assistant Editor at indianexpress.com with a career spanning over a decade. Active in the domain since 2011, he has established himself as a distinct voice in tech journalism, specializing in long-form narratives that bridge the gap between complex innovation and consumer lifestyle. Experience & Career: Anuj has been a key contributor to The Indian Express since late 2016. Prior to his current tenure, he served as a Senior Tech Writer at My Mobile magazine and held a role as a reviewer and tech writer at Gizbot. His professional trajectory reflects a rigorous commitment to technology reporting, backed by a postgraduate degree from Banaras Hindu University. Expertise & Focus Areas: Anuj’s reporting covers the spectrum of personal technology, characterized by a unique blend of modern analysis and historical context. His key focus areas include: Core Technology: Comprehensive coverage of smartphones, personal computers, apps, and lifestyle tech. Deep-Dive Narratives: Specializes in composing longer-form feature articles and explainers that explore the intersection of history, technology, and popular culture. Global & Local Scope: Reports extensively on major international product launches from industry titans like Apple and Google, while simultaneously covering the ecosystem of indie and home-grown tech startups. Niche Interests: A dedicated focus on vintage technology and retro gaming, offering readers a nostalgic yet analytical perspective on the evolution of tech. Authoritativeness & Trust Anuj is a trusted voice in the industry, recognized for his ability to de-jargonize trending topics and provide context to rapid technological advancements. His authority is reinforced by his on-ground presence at major international tech conferences and his nuanced approach to product reviews. By balancing coverage of the world's most valuable tech brands with emerging startups, he offers a holistic and objective view of the global technology landscape. Find all stories by Anuj Bhatia here. You can find Anuj on Linkedin. ... Read More

 

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