World Yoga Day: All you need to know about WHO’s new mYoga app

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the mYoga fitness app today on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Jointly developed by the Ministry of Ayush and the World Health Organisation, the mYoga app aims to bring assisted yoga training to everyone with a smartphone for free without needing any signing in.

The Indian Express tried the Android version of the app which is available on the Google Play Store. The application is completely free and has no sign up required. Here’s how it works.

The mYoga app is mainly divided into two sections, a learning tab and a practice tab. The learning tab is meant for those users who are completely new to Yoga. It features a sequential set of videos that help watchers learn the various yoga asanas with proper technique.

The practice session is aimed at users who have learned the asanas and are practising. Both modes offer different time durations like 10 minutes, 20 minutes and 45 minutes. Although when in Practice mode, you can also switch to an audio-only panel and only follow along with audio instructions.

Aasanas covered in the learning modules include basic neck movements, trunk twisting, Tadasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Bhujangasana and more. While the 10-minute module will cover fewer exercises, the 20 and 45-minutes programs will offer additional exercises like the Vakrasanak, Shalabhasana and more.

Videos on the app can either be streamed or even downloaded and saved offline to watch later. The app also offers its entire interface as well as an audio output for videos in both English and Hindi.