WHO may launch MyHealth app to help curb spread of COVID-19 misinformation

With the rising COVID-19 cases around the world unverified information related to the virus are also flooding the internet. To curb the spread of misinformation several companies are taking measures to provide only verified details. Previously we have seen Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter launch features that will show only authentic coronavirus information and block the unverified ones. World Health Organisation (WHO) is now working on an app to provide tips, authentic news, alerts and other crucial information related to COVID-19.

A report coming from 9to5Google suggests that the app will be called “WHO MyHealth”. It will available on iOS, Android, as well as the Desktop. The report stated that the app is expected to launch on Android and iOS on March 30. The app code is already available on GitHub.

The development of the WHO MyHealth app was proposed by the group named ‘WHO Covid APP Collective’. This group consists of former employees of Google and Microsoft along with WHO advisors and industry experts. Developers from outside of the group will also be able to sign up to contribute to the app by clicking here and filling up the form.

The report also stated that the WHO MyHealth app currently only consists of tips around COVID-19 disease in a similar to the WHO’s WhatsApp chatbot. The app’s homepage currently offers users travel advice, myth-busters, and ways to protect themselves.

In addition the WHO MyHealth app will also provide consumers with location-based notification alerts and tools to help diagnose symptoms. The app basically wants to trace COVID-19 positive cases for a better understanding of the virus spread. However, it might not release this feature at launch due to privacy concerns.

The Indian government in partnership with the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has developed a coronavirus risk-tracking app, called ‘Corona Kavach’. This app is currently only available on Android and is currently in beta. The app uses the user location to assesses if whether they are at high-risk geographical zone or not. It also tracks users every hour to alert them of whether they have crossed paths with infected persons.

