WhatsApp’s new privacy settings will let you control who adds you to a group

WhatsApp has introduced a new setting and invite system, which will allow users to have more control over the group messages they receive. The company states that this feature has been introduced after a number of its users gave feedback saying they want more control over who can add them to groups.

According to the company, this will help them prevent people from getting unwanted messages that are spread through groups. This includes viral information, which might not be vetted.

To enable the feature users can head to Settings > Account > Privacy > Groups, where they will be asked to choose between three options: “Everyone,” “My Contacts,” or “My Contacts Except.”

‘Everyone’ setting will allow any user to add them to any group they want, The ‘My Contacts’ setting will only allow the people in their address book to add them to groups, whereas, the ‘My Contacts Except’ setting will give them more control to choose amongst contacts they want can add them to groups.

With the introduction of this new feature, if an admin who can’t add you to groups is trying to add you, they will be prompted to send you a private invite through an individual chat, which will allow you to join the group if you want to. The invite will stay active till three days since sending, after which it will expire.

The company states that this new feature has started rolling out to some users today and will be made available to everyone in the coming days. To recall, this feature was made available in the beta build of the chatting app earlier this year, with an option to block everyone, however, after testing, the company changed it to ‘My Contacts Except’.