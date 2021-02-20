WhatsApp’s new privacy policy: What happens if you don’t accept after May 15?

WhatsApp's new privacy policy, originally to be in effect from February 8 will now be implemented on May 15. (Image Source: AP)

The new WhatsApp privacy policy has faced criticism from users, rivals as well as the Indian government. However, WhatsApp will go ahead with new privacy policy and it will now come into effect from May 15. But happens if someone does not accept the new terms by May 15.

WhatsApp users who refuse to accept the new privacy terms will still be able to use the app for another 120 days. However, during this time, the functionality of the messaging application will be limited. “For a short time, you’ll be able to receive calls and notifications, but won’t be able to read or send messages from the app,” the official WhatsApp FAQ page states.

WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t agree to terms within next 120 days

If users still do not accept the new privacy terms by the end of the 120 days after May 15, WhatsApp will delete that user account. These accounts will lose all their WhatsApp chats and groups. If you want to use WhatsApp with the same phone number after that, you will have to create a fresh account and start from scratch, but that too will require you to first accept the new privacy terms.

WhatsApp continues to clear the air on privacy-related confusions

Since WhatsApp received major backlash after revealing its new privacy policy, the Facebook-owned service has been taking many efforts to clear the air on what the new privacy policy actually changes. To achieve this, WhatsApp has so far used its own status updates page, made a number of public clarifications and now is also set to display a new banner in the app.

Also Read | WhatsApp to start showing banner with more information of privacy update

Through all these methods, the app is assuring users that their chats will remain private and encrypted post the new privacy terms and that companies getting access to your chats with business accounts is “entirely optional.”

“We’ve reflected on what we could have done better here. We want everyone to know our history of defending end-to-end encryption and trust we’re committed to protecting people’s privacy and security,” the app said in a blog post earlier this month.