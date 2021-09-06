WhatsApp’s upcoming feature will allow users to react to messages with emojis

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to react to messages with emojis. The option is already available on its parent company’s Facebook Messenger and Instagram’s Direct Messaging. WhatsApp’s reaction feature will allow users to tap and hold the message that they want to react to and then drag their fingers to the appropriate emoji.

As per screenshots shared as part of a report by WABetaInfo, message reactions would be visible just below the texts available on the app. The reactions feature will most likely be available for both individual and group chats. This means that reactions to a text message on the platform would not be anonymous and all members of a group will be able to view and respond to the message and the emoji that has been shared.

As the feature is still a work in progress, the company may introduce some more changes before it is made available as part of a wide rollout. Though the screenshot which is shared on the website is taken from an iOS device it is confirmed that even Android beta users will get the feature once the rollout happens.

WhatsApp has also released a new sticker pack known as Sticker Heist. The animated sticker pack includes 17 stickers to celebrate the release of the fifth and final season of Netflix’ show Money Heist. Users can get the Sticker Heist pack directly from the stickers store available on WhatsApp.