WhatsApp voice messages gets new features: Out of chat playback, draft preview and more

WhatsApp is adding some new features for audio messages, some of which were already present for iOS users. But it appears that these are getting a wider rollout overall and will be coming to more users on Android and iOS. According to WhatsApp, users send 7 billion voice messages on average per day on the platform and that explains why the company is adding some new features to voice messages.

The new features are as follows:

Out of Chat Playback: Now users will be able to listen to a voice message outside of the chat so one can multitask or read and respond to other messages, while the audio will continue to play.

Pause/Resume Recording: When recording a voice message, users will now be able to pause the recording and resume when they are ready.

Waveform Visualisation: The new features also include a visual representation of the sound on the voice message to help follow the recording. Some iOS and Android beta users might have already seen this feature.

Draft Preview: Users will be able to save a draft and listen to the voice message before sending them.

Remember Playback: If you pause when listening to a voice message, you can now pick up where you left off when you return to the chat.

Fast Playback on Forwarded Messages: Users will be able to play voice messages at 1.5x or 2x speeds to listen to messages faster. This now applies to both regular and forwarded messages.

WhatsApp will be rolling these out in the coming weeks for all users. It is recommended that users update to the latest version of the app to get the new features.