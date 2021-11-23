WhatsApp’s could soon add multiple playback speeds for forwarded audio messages: Report

WhatsApp is said to be working on bringing a new feature that will allow users to speed up audio messages which are forwarded to them, as per a report by WABetaInfo. The feature will work similarly to the platform’s earlier feature called Fast Playback, which introduced the option of speeding up audio messages in general by up to 1.5x or 2x.

But when one forwards an audio message to another user or gets a forwarded audio message, they do not get the option of controlling the playback speed. This could change soon given that the feature is now under development.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature to increase playback speed for forwarded voice notes or audio messages should be seen on a future Android and iOS beta update. The website says the feature won’t be visible for beta users just yet. It has posted a screenshot showing the fast playback feature being available on a forwarded audio note as well.

It is not surprising to see WhatsApp add more features to voice notes/audio messages given these are popular on the platform, especially in countries like India and Brazil, where not everyone is proficient with typing.

Additionally, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new Communities feature as well. As per a report by WABetaInfo, the Communities feature on WhatsApp will give admins more power over groups. This will reportedly include the ability to create groups within groups. The new feature is expected to grant admins the ability to invite new users via a Community Invite Link and then start messaging other members.