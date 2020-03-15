WhatsApp’s Advanced Search lets you search more than text: Here’s how it works

WhatsApp’s Advanced Search lets you search images, audio, and more feature on Android, iOS. WhatsApp’s Advanced Search lets you search images, audio, and more feature on Android, iOS.

With over 2 billion users globally, WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps around the world. The Facebook-owned app regularly comes with new features for better user experience and looks like the messaging platform rolled out new functionality without anyone noticing.

WhatsApp recently introduced the Advanced Search feature to its app for both iOS and Android platforms. However, it went under the radar because of the hype created by the Dark Mode.

WhatsApp Advanced Search: How it works

WhatsApp already had a search feature allowing users to search for a particular message across the chats on the app. However, it was limited to only text messages and did not allow users to look for pictures, videos, and audios. The new Advanced Search feature will allow users to filter the search with not only photos, audio, GIFs, and videos but also documents and links.

In order to use the Advanced Search feature, users need to tap on the search icon on the top bar and initiate a search. WhatsApp will show search results from chat history and also bring options to search the same keyword for photos, links, and videos.

So, if you search for “Holi” on the app, it will not only show you the message carrying the same word but also include images or videos you might have shared with the Holi word.

The feature is being rolled out in a phased manner. So there’s a possibility, it might not be available for you at the moment. It is recommended to update your WhatsApp messaging app from Google Play Store for Android or Apple App Store for iOS so that the feature becomes available for you whenever it rolls out.

