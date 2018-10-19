WhatsApp working on vacation mode and linked accounts: Report

WhatsApp is currently developing a ‘Vacation Mode’ feature based upon its ‘Silent Mode’. (Image: Reuters)

WhatsApp is reportedly working on two new features ‘Vacation Mode’ and ‘Linked Accounts’. According to the report by WABetaInfo, the new feature will be released by Android, iOS and Windows Phone operating system platforms. The new ‘Vacation Mode’ is an extension of the company’s ‘Silent Mode’, which was recently rolled out to Android users.

The new ‘Silent Mode’ hides any notification dots for muted chats on the app, which means the users will not see how many new messages are in the muted chats from the WhatsApp icon on the device. This new feature is pre-activated for all WhatsApp users with the latest update for the app.

The ‘Vacation Mode’ will take this feature a bit further and make muted archived chats stay archived even when new messages arrive. Currently, WhatsApp unarchives any such chats, when there are new messages to read. The report states that users will have full control over the feature through the notification settings panel of the app.

The new ‘Linked Accounts’ feature will allow users to link their WhatsApp account to other social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The ‘Linked Accounts’ feature would be accessible for users under the WhatsApp profile settings once launched. Currently, this new feature will only bring support for Instagram as an external service. However, others will follow soon. The report further added that this feature might be targetted towards the WhatsApp Business app.

