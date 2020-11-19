WhatsApp working on mute video, read later options

Here are some of the features of WhatsApp that you might not be aware of.

Last week, WhatsApp rolled out three new features and now, the Facebook-owned company is planning to add two more. The messaging service is working on a new feature called mute videos. As the name suggests, the messaging app will let you mute videos before sending them to any contact or adding it to status updates. Wabetainfo has shared a screenshot of the feature, which shows that the mute option will be visible when you select a video.

If you tap on the mute video option, then the receiver will get the video without audio. This could be useful as sometimes you record a video and doesn’t want the receiver to listen to unnecessary background sound. To cut background noise or voices, you often need to rely on an editing app, which takes extra efforts. If your smartphone gallery has the option to remove the audio, then that is great.

The mute video feature might seem like a tiny addition, but a lot of people will appreciate WhatsApp for offering it. The cited source says that this option will first be rolled out to Android users. WhatsApp is expected to release this feature very soon via an update.

The second feature that the messaging service is working on is called “Read Later.” The cited source says that any archived chat will always remain in your archive even if they are not muted. WhatsApp will introduce this feature for iOS to reduce interruptions. Users will also get an “Edit” button in the “Read Later” section.

You will get an option to select more chats at once to quickly unarchive them. The other option will include “Edit Archive Settings, to change how archived chats work.” iOS users will also be given an option to disable the Vacation mode included in “Read Later.”

