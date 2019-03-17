WhatsApp working on reverse image search to help identify fake news: Report

WhatsApp is developing a new feature in its beta channel that would allow users to search an image on the Web that they have received or sent in their chats. The messaging service owned by Facebook submitted the update through the Google Play Beta Program bringing the version up to 2.19.73, as reported by Wabetainfo.com.

Advertising

The report mentions that the new “search by image” feature is not available yet and WhatsApp is currently working on the feature in this update to ensure a bug-free experience.

Watch: WhatsApp tricks that you didn’t know

The new feature lets users upload the image from the chat to Google. After uploading the image, WhatsApp will open the in-app browser (a feature WhatsApp is working in its beta channel) to show the result. Reverse image search lets you check whether a specific image has ever appeared on the web before. It helps to check the authenticity of the image.

The feature may turn out quite useful in countries like India where WhatsApp is widely used to spread false information.

Advertising

Also read | WhatsApp in-app browser under development for Android beta: Report

In July 2018, the central government warned WhatsApp to take steps to prevent the spread of fake news via their platform or else face legal action. In the same month, the messaging platform offered $50,000 in funding for researchers to develop technological and social ideas to prevent the spread of misinformation on its platform.

What followed was the labelled forwarded messages, removal of quick forward button, limiting the number of allowed forwards to just five people/groups at a time.