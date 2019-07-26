WhatsApp working on multiple-platform support for accounts

WhatsApp is rumoured to be working on a new feature that will allow users to have the same WhatsApp account on multiple platforms simultaneously without having to be removed from the previous device, WABetaInfo said in a report.

Advertising

The new feature which has not been rolled out yet will allow the user to have the same WhatsApp account in their iPads without uninstalling the app or removing the account on their iPhone. Likewise, the same WhatsApp account can also be used across iOS, Android and other platforms.

Currently, Facebook’s Messenger app allows users the user to have multi-platform devices connected to the same account at the same time, however, Facebook’s signup is based on the email and password of the user, unlike WhatsApp where the user requires his/her mobile number to create and use an account.

According to the rumour, the new feature will also allow the users to use their WhatsApp on their Windows computers and laptops without the requirement of an internet connection on the smartphone using the Universal Windows Platform (UWP) option which has been rumoured for some time now.

Advertising

The report also said that that this is one of the reason why WhatsApp for iPad has not been released yet, despite being ready for a rollout.

The tipster has said that the new system is presently under development stage and at the moment there is no expected time of launch for this new feature.

Apart from this, the mobile messaging platform will be launching its UPI-based payment service for its 400 million users in India later this year, the WhatsApp’s global head Will Cathcart said at an event earlier this week.

The company has been testing the payment feature for some time now with around 100 million WhatsApp users in India. The nation-wide launch of the proposed UPI-based payments system was delayed last year after the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had raised concerns about how the user data will be stored.

Read|WhatsApp Payments to come by year end: Here is how to send, receive money on the beta version

WhatsApp has also recently partnered with Indian School of Public Policy (ISPP) to help future policy makers understand the importance of privacy-centric design in product development.