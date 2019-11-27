WhatsApp working on ‘Delete Messages’ feature, spotted in Android beta build

WhatsApp has released a new feature, called ‘Delete Messages’, on its beta version app for Android according to a report by WABetaInfo. This feature will allow users to delete their messages automatically after a set period of time.

This is not a new feature and was previously reported to be called ‘Disappearing Messages’. The company had earlier halted development on the project and now seems to be restarting it. The company has also implemented this feature inside of the Dark Mode as well, which is also under development.

Both the Dark Mode and Delete Messages feature are currently under development and according to the report will not show up to the normal public even if they are running the latest beta version of the app.

The ‘Delete Messages’ feature will be made available in Contact Info or Group Settings. Inside of groups, the feature can only be activated by administrators only.

WhatsApp Delete Messages feature will allow users to select how long new messages will be made available, which include one hour, one day, one week, one month and one year. These options might change when the feature rolls out to the public in the final build.

As of now, there is no word as to when the feature will be enabled for beta users or when will it start rolling out to the public in the stable build of the app.