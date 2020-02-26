WhatsApp Dark Mode will reach WhatsApp Web, desktop app anytime

WhatsApp Web Dark Mode is under development. (Image: WABetaInfo) WhatsApp Web Dark Mode is under development. (Image: WABetaInfo)

Starting this year, WhatsApp finally came out with the Dark Mode– its long-awaited feature for the Android and iOS. As per a new report by the WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, the platform is now working on a dark theme for WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp’s Desktop application.

The dark theme is now available in the beta versions of the Android and iOS apps and expected to roll out to the stable versions soon. With the WhatsApp’s web interface and the desktop application getting a makeover, the messaging platform will have constant experience across platforms.

Screengrab of WhatsApp web dark mode. (Image: WABetaInfo) Screengrab of WhatsApp web dark mode. (Image: WABetaInfo)

WABetaInfo has also posted the screenshots of the new dark interface of the WhatsApp Web as well. With the looks of it, the mode doesn’t appear to feature an OLED-friendly theme but instead uses a dark grey hue. However, the theme is dark enough to help users get rid of blinding lights in the middle of the night.

Twitter already uses a similar kind of dark grey theme for its web interface. However, users on Twitter have a third option for the OLED-friendly pitch black dark theme as well.

At the moment, the dark feature is under development and clearly far from perfection. Another screenshot posted by the WhatsApp tracker shows the emojis on the application which still have a white background.

The mode is not publically available yet and considering how long WhatsApp took to roll out the dark theme for Android and iOS apps, we shouldn’t expect the implementation of the dark mode on WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp Desktop application anytime soon.

