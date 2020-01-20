WhatsApp working on animated stickers, suggests Android beta update

WhatsApp will add new sticker packs like ‘Moody Foodies’, ‘Bright Days’, ‘Rico’s Sweet Life’, ‘Playful Piyomaru’, and more for animated stickers. WhatsApp will add new sticker packs like ‘Moody Foodies’, ‘Bright Days’, ‘Rico’s Sweet Life’, ‘Playful Piyomaru’, and more for animated stickers.

WhatsApp has rolled out Android beta 2.20.10 update that suggests that animated stickers are under development. According to a WABetaInfo report, the new animated packs can’t be accessed in the beta version of the app as the feature is currently under development. The publication also posted a short video of how animated stickers in WhatsApp will look like.

According to the report, WhatsApp recently released an update for its existing stickers, but the update does not seem to bring any changes in terms of appearance or features of the stickers, which suggests WhatsApp is probably gearing to unveil a bigger update: animated stickers.

WhatsApp will add new sticker packs like ‘Moody Foodies’, ‘Bright Days’, ‘Rico’s Sweet Life’, ‘Playful Piyomaru’, and more for animated stickers, the report added. As of now, there is no word on when animated stickers will be rolled out for everyone.

An update to stickers is long due, given WhatsApp announced its set of stickers back in 2018. Though the platform added very few of its own own stickers since then, it supports third-party sticker packs as well, which can be used on the messaging app. WhatsApp stickers have been a popular feature, especially at festivals.

Apart from animated stickers, WhatsApp Dark mode is another feature that is long-awaited. The feature is reportedly in the final stages of development and will be released for Android and iOS soon. WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp is continuing to add new features, which might explain the delay.

