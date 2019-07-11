WhatsApp working on a new quick edit media shortcut

WhatsApp is working on adding a new quick edit media shortcut, which will be rolling out in its coming updates, according to a report by WABetaInfo. The feature is currently under development and isn’t yet available for everyone. However, it is being said that due to this being a very minor feature it will be enabled very soon.

According to the report, the new feature will allow users to quickly edit media they have sent and received in their personal chats and groups.

The quick edit media shortcut will appear when a WhatsApp user opens media in a chat. When an image is opened a new ‘Edit’ shortcut will appear in the bottom toolbar, which when pressed will automatically redirect the user to an image editing screen. There the user can make all the necessary edits to the image.

Take note, the edited images when saved will not override the existing media file, instead, WhatsApp will create a newly edited file, which can be browsed in the gallery and sent to contacts.

Also Read: Ignore fake messages: WhatsApp is not shutting down and you don’t have to pay either

The feature will be made available on both Android and iOS versions of the app according to the report. However, there is no confirmed rollout date for it.

In related news, According to a recent report, WhatsApp is said to be working on adding a QR Code scanner to its platform. After the feature is enabled WhatsApp users will be able to scan and share QR codes by tapping the dedicated shortcut.