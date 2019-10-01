WhatsApp working on a new ‘Disappearing Messages’ feature: Report

WhatsApp will soon release a new feature called, ‘Disappearing Messages’, which will automatically delete all messages in a conversation after a fixed interval. This feature will be made available only for group chats and will be placed under the ‘Group Settings’ option, according to a report by WABetaInfo.

After the feature is live, group admins will be able to set the time duration for the messages to be live in the group. According to the report, only five second and one hour time intervals are visible as of now. WhatsApp might add more when the feature is released to the public.

The feature is currently under its alpha stage of development, which means it is there in the code of the app. However, as of now, it is not activated for people to use. It is also being said that it will not go live anytime soon and the company will take some time before releasing it.

As of now, the feature is only showing in the Group chats. However, WABetaInfo states that they expect the feature to be made available for personal chats too.

In related news, WhatsApp recently got a name change, and is now called WhatsApp from Facebook. The company is also expected to soon release its much awaited dark mode feature to the public.