WhatsApp working on 3 different playback speeds for voice messages

WhatsApp will soon add the ability to play voice messages at different playback speeds. Currently, the Facebook-owned company lets you check out voice messages at normal speed. This feature will help those who want to hear a voice message at a much slower or faster speed.

WABetaInfo has shared screenshots of the feature, which shows that users will get three playback speed options. These include 1.0X, 1.5X and 2.0X. The feature will be immediately available and you won’t need to follow any steps to use this. If you receive a voice message, WhatsApp will add the playback speed button on it.

The cited source e reported that “WhatsApp would also support lower playback speeds, but they won’t be released to the public because they make less sense. This feature is under development and it will be available for both iOS and Android beta builds.” WABetaInfo is also claiming that the feature will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp is also working on a feature called “Multi-Device Support,” which the messaging service is expected to add to its platform in the coming months. It will first be available for iOS users and then to Android WhatsApp users, as per the cited source.

WABetaInfo reported that “WhatsApp is developing two different kinds of Multi-Device with WhatsApp Web where you can use WhatsApp Web without your main phone to be connected to the internet. And Multi-Device with other devices where you can connect up to four different devices to your main WhatsApp account.”

Apart from this, the company is also expected to introduce the “Encrypted Chat Backup” feature. WhatsApp chats are already end-to-end encrypted, but you back up your chats on a third-party app, which is Google Drive. WhatsApp is planning to add a new encrypted chat backup option, which will improve user privacy and save your accounts from getting hacked.