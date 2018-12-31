WhatsApp to stop working on some phones after December 31: Here’s the list

WhatsApp will stop working on some devices, including those running on the Nokia S40 platform. The Facebook-owned app has made it clear that its chat service will stop working for devices that run on the Nokia S40 platform after December 31, which is today.

Advertising

“This was a tough decision for us to make, but the right one in order to give people better ways to keep in touch with friends, family, and loved ones using WhatsApp, the company said on its blog post. Those who own a phone powered by this very platform has no choice but to upgrade their device if they wish to continue using WhatsApp.

WhatsApp had earlier announced that it would end support for Nokia S40 in June this year, but changed its mind and extended the support till December 31. Last year, the company had ended support for WhatsApp on BlackBerry OS, BlackBerry 10, Windows 8.0 and Nokia S60 platforms.

Nokia S40 series was a popular platform for its time. It was seen on the following Nokia devices: Nokia 206 Single SIM, Nokia 206 Dual SIM, Nokia 208, Nokia 301 Single SIM Chat Edition, Nokia 301 Dual SIM Chat Edition, Nokia 515, Nokia Asha 201, Nokia Asha 205 Chat Edition, Nokia Asha 210, Nokia Asha 230 Single SIM, Nokia Asha 230 Dual SIM.

Advertising

The list also includes Nokia Asha 300, Nokia Asha 302, Nokia Asha 303, Nokia Asha 305, Nokia Asha 306, Nokia Asha 308, Nokia Asha 309, Nokia Asha 310, Nokia Asha 311, Nokia Asha 500, Nokia Asha 501, Nokia Asha 502, Nokia Asha 503, Nokia C3-00, Nokia C3-01, Nokia X2-00, Nokia X2-01, Nokia X3-02, and Nokia X3-02.5.

The other platforms that will no longer be supported include Android 2.3.7 and older (Gingerbread), iPhone 3GS or any iOS 6 device from February 1, 2020.