WhatsApp will soon make recording long voice notes easier on Android

WhatsApp is adding a new feature to the app that will make recording and sending voice notes much easier. One of the most handy features offered by the instant messaging app, voice notes allow you to send a quick voice message which could be anything from a set of cooking instructions to a heartfelt poem. The catch? If you mess up the recording, you have start over.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

That is set to change soon. WhatsApp is now reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to pause and resume voice note recordings. This will be handy for users as it will not require them to scrap the recording completely if there’s an urgent interruption halfway through it, like a car honking away or a toddler crying.

Also Read | The best WhatsApp alternatives that you can really trust

A new report by WABetaInfo shows that WhatsApp Beta version 2.22.6.7 for Android adds a pause/resume button on the voice recording bar in the app. This takes up the space where one could previously find the stop button, which wasn’t really all that useful, right next to a delete button.

Here’s how the feature could look.

Here’s how the feature could look. (Image Source: WABetaInfo) Here’s how the feature could look. (Image Source: WABetaInfo)

WhatsApp’s current implementation of voice notes allow you to start recording and stop it before you send it out. Users can even lock the record button and record longer messages without using one hand to hold down the button. However a feature to pause and get back to voice recordings was missing, and much needed.

The feature is currently in beta so there will be a little more time before you find the new implementation live on your phone. The feature has been available for iOS (when you lock recording in place) and desktop users for a while now.