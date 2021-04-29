scorecardresearch
WhatsApp will soon make it easier to shift between iOS and Android; Here’s how

By: Tech Desk | Siliguri |
April 29, 2021 1:11:20 pm
According to reports, WhatsApp was found to be working on a new feature that would allow iOS users to export their chats

WhatsApp will make it easier for you to export and import chats between Android and iOS devices in the near future. This will make the process of switching between the two platforms much easier and smoother. At the moment if you are an iOS user and decide to shift to an Android device, it won’t be possible to export and import chat history without having to pay or use third-party apps which is against WhatsApp’s policy.

When you currently switch from iOS devices to Android devices, WhatsApp transfers your account information which includes your display picture, name, about, individual chats, group chats, and settings, but it doesn’t transfer your chat history.

According to reports, WhatsApp was found to be working on a new feature that would allow iOS users to export their chats. The latest version of the beta for Android has revealed that WhatsApp has included a new chat import feature according to a report by WABetaInfo.

The feature will allow iOS users to export their chats, maybe as an external file, and then the files can be loaded on Android devices and imported through WhatsApp. The report further states that the feature is expected to roll out once WhatsApp’s multi-device feature has been released.

The multi-device feature that WhatsApp is said to be working on will let you use WhatsApp on multiple devices at once, in addition to your smartphone and PC. The company has not confirmed when this feature could be released, so we will have to wait and see.

