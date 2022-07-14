WhatsApp will soon let you share Voice Notes as Status updates

WhatsApp’s Status updates, which is the app’s version of the Stories feature we see on other platforms like Instagram, has been largely limited to pictures, videos and text updates. However, it seems the platform will soon allow some more flexibility when it comes to its Status updates by adding support for Voice Notes.

Voice Note Status updates, or ‘Voice Status’ will allow users to record a quick audio and share it on their Status tab, similar to how users could send Voice Notes to other WhatsApp users in the chat window. These Voice Status updates will allow users to share important updates with sound cues, or a set of instructions with their contacts with ease by simply recording themselves and sharing the same.

A new report by WABetaInfo suggests that the feature is currently in development and will come with a future update. A screenshot also shows how the implementation will look. Check it out below.

Users will have a dedicated Voice Status updates button. (Image Source: WABetaInfo)

The image reveals that a dedicated voice button will pop up when you add new Status updates. This button will let you switch to Voice Status and record the voice note to be shared. Voice Status updates will also likely follow the same privacy settings as your regular Status updates, meaning your Voice updates will not be visible to people who have no access to your regular Status updates. Who can see these updates will depend on how your personal privacy settings are tuned.

Note that there is currently no timeline for the same and the feature will first come to beta users. WhatsApp will then bring the feature to the stable app once any bugs have been ironed out. This could take weeks or months, so don’t hold your breath on the upcoming feature just yet.