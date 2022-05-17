scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Must Read

WhatsApp will soon let you secretly leave groups

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow you to exit unwanted groups without creating a scene. 

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
May 17, 2022 10:42:21 am
whatsapp, whatsapp news, whatsapp groups, whatsapp new features,WhatsApp may soon enable a silent exit from WhatsApp groups. (Express Photo)

One of WhatsApp’s (and most other instant messaging platforms’) most frustrating sides is alerting all users in a group. This simply renders users who don’t want to be part of a group unable to leave the group without notifying every member with a small message inside the group.

However, that could soon change. WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to discreetly exit unwanted groups. As per WABetaInfo, the feature is currently under development and will be coming to a future update of the app.

With the new feature, when a users leaves a group, only group admins will be notified of the exit. Other users will not be alerted. A screenshot also reveals how the exit prompt will look to users. Check it out below.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
whatsapp, whatsapp news, whatsapp groups, whatsapp new features, The new feature will allow WhatsApp users to leave groups while notifying only the admins of the group. (Image Source: WABetaInfo)

The feature has currently been spotted in WhatsApp Desktop beta, but is very likely to also come to WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS later on, meaning it should come to all devices with WhatsApp when a stable update rolls out, perhaps in a couple of months.

Best of Express Premium

Skyfall in Gujarat, expert says likely debris of a Chinese rocketPremium
Skyfall in Gujarat, expert says likely debris of a Chinese rocket
Chaos in Kandla after ban: 4,000 wheat trucks in queue, 4 ships half-fullPremium
Chaos in Kandla after ban: 4,000 wheat trucks in queue, 4 ships half-full
Rural pinches more in high inflation statesPremium
Rural pinches more in high inflation states
Explained: What Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s US visit means for Pakista...Premium
Explained: What Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s US visit means for Pakista...
More Premium Stories >>

In other news, WhatsApp is reportedly adding the ability to include rich link previews in status updates (WhatsApp’s versions of the ‘Stories’ feature). Another report by WABetaInfo shows that the latest beta versions of the app generate rich previews for links when they are shared in a status update.

whatsapp, whatsapp news, whatsapp groups, whatsapp new features, WhatsApp rich link previews will show you a short glimpse of the linked website. (Image Source: WABetaInfo)

The above image, taken from the WhatsApp beta for iOS version, shows how the previews could look. The feature will be handy for people, allowing people checking out thir stories to get a glimpse of the website they’re seeing a link of. Note that the new link previews are also more detailed compared to the current semi-previews you sometimes see on the Android app.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

May 17: Latest News

Advertisement