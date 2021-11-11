WhatsApp will soon let you hide your ‘Last Seen’ status from specific contacts

WhatsApp is set to get more flexibility in its visibility features. This will allow WhatsApp users to display elements like their last seen to all contacts except specific contacts allowing more fine controls.

Currently the popular instant messaging application allows you to hide elements like your last seen and About information from everyone, or display it only to your contacts.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, the feature will be coming to WhatsApp beta v2.21.23.14 for Android users, before being carried to the app’s stable version. Those on this beta version can find the new visibility page by navigating to Privacy Settings and selecting the new ‘My Contacts Except…’ option.

Here’s how the new visibility settings page will look. (Image Source: WABetaInfo) Here’s how the new visibility settings page will look. (Image Source: WABetaInfo)

The same option is also available for your WhatsApp profile picture, Last Seen and About info, and it seems the option is not available for status updates just yet.

Once the option is implemented, the selected contacts will not be able to see your WhatsApp Status, Last Seen, and About information as per your settings. However, users must note that disabling the last seen option for a contact will not allow you to see their last seen information either.

The feature is the latest in a line of features aimed at attracting more users to the platform and retaining existing users amidst the growing popularity of rival apps like Telegram and Signal. WhatsApp is also testing a new Community feature that will allow group admins to create sub-groups within groups. You can read more about it here.

Other new features include the addition of image editing and sticker suggestions on the web version.