WhatsApp will soon let you hide last seen for a specific contact: Report

WhatsApp is soon expected to add the ability to hide last seen for a specific contact. The messaging service is planning to add a “My contacts except” option in the privacy settings, which will allow users to enable last seen for specific contacts.

This is a much-needed feature as there are times when you don’t want to show some of the people when you were last online on WhatsApp. It is important to note that if you don’t share your last seen with anyone, then you won’t be able to see other people’s last seen.

WaBetaInfo has shared the screenshot of the new feature and also reported that this will be available for both iOS and Android. The cited source is also claiming that the same option will also be available for “Profile photo” and “About.” Currently, WhatsApp offers three privacy options under Last Seen, Profile photo and About.

The three options are “Everyone,” “My Contacts” and “Nobody.” You will soon see one more option, which is “My contacts except.” Through these privacy options, you can control who can see your last seen or profile picture or your personal info on WhatsApp.

It should be noted that no privacy setting in WhatsApp lets you hide that you are online. WhatsApp only allows you to hide your blue ticks and last seen on chats.

The new privacy feature of WhatsApp has been spotted in the latest iOS beta version of WhatsApp. This suggests that the feature will first be made available for iOS users and then Android.

The cited source suggested that the “My contacts except” feature is currently not available for everyone and the beta testers will get it in a future update.