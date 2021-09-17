WhatsApp will soon allow you to convert images into stickers

WhatsApp already offers a lot of features to both iOS and Android users. Now, it seems that the Facebook-owned company is working on adding new and unique features to the desktop version too. WaBetaInfo reported that the messaging app will soon roll out a feature, which will allow users to convert their images into stickers.

So how this will work? The cited source says that when the feature hits WhatsApp, users will notice a new sticker icon next to the caption bar when they upload a new picture on the app. When you select that icon, WhatsApp will send the image as a sticker and not as a regular picture.

Also Read | WhatsApp rolls out end-to-end encryption for chat backups

The cited source says that you will be able to verify if the image that you have sent is a sticker or not. This feature is currently under development and will soon be available for desktop users of WhatsApp. Currently, the feature is available in the 2.2137.3 desktop beta version.

“This feature is very useful and it allows to quickly create a sticker from an image, without using any third-party app! At the moment WhatsApp is not working on the same feature on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS,” WaBetaInfo said.

Besides, just last month, WhatsApp launched the beta program for WhatsApp Desktop, allowing users to test new features. The beta version was made available to both Windows and macOS users.