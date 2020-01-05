WhatsApp will soon show ads to users: Here’s how it will work

WhatsApp ads feature is coming soon. WhatsApp ads feature is coming soon.

WhatsApp introduced several nifty features for users last year. The year 2020 is going to be even more eventful for the Facebook-owned messaging platform as it plans to bring more and more new features in order to enhance user experience. One of the key features that WhatsApp is going to bring this year is Status ads. The company has talked about this feature before as well.

WhatsApp will soon show ads to users. The coming on WhatsApp ads was revealed by the company itself at Facebook Marketing Summit (FMC) 2019 that took place in Netherlands. Talking about ads at FMC, the company said that in the ads, users will be able to see the name of the advertiser along with their associated advert.

WhatsApp confirmed that users will not able to see the advertiser’s contact profile picture. The company also explained that users will be able to visit the advertisement by swiping up. This means, WhatsApp Status ads will work in the similar manner as Instagram Stories.

The messaging platform is yet to officially reveal when the Status ads feature will start rolling out. Considering WhatsApp is already working on the ads feature we can expect the official launch very soon. The feature will be available for both Android and iOS.

How will WhatsApp ads work?

Ads are said to be a part of WhatsApp Status, a feature that the messaging platform introduced couple of years ago. Currently, WhatsApp Status shows pictures, videos, texts and other multimedia file that a contact uploads. WhatsApp ads will work in the similar manner. It is expected that WhatsApp ads will be suggested to users on the basis of their behavior and interest.

Ads will appear on WhatsApp Status and will be visible to users. As mentioned, the WhatsApp Status will just show the name of the advertiser and glimpse of the Ad. To view the entire Ad users will need to swipe up. WhatsApp ads feature will work similar to how ads work on Instagram.

Couple of months ago, WABetaInfo conducted a poll on Twitter asking users whether they will “continue to use WhatsApp after the activation of the Status ads feature?” The poll revealed that users are not happy with the fact that WhatsApp will soon bring ads to the platform. Some users also went up to the extent of saying that they will delete WhatsApp if there are ads on the platform.

