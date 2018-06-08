WhatsApp starts labelling forwarded messages, feature live on Android beta

WhatsApp users can select a message sent by a contact and forward it to another contact within the app to see the new ‘Forwarded’ label. WhatsApp users can select a message sent by a contact and forward it to another contact within the app to see the new ‘Forwarded’ label.

WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.18.179 has been updated with a new feature that labels forwarded messages. It is currently available for WhatsApp beta testers on Android with a wider availability expected soon. The Forwarded messages features essentially labels the messages that the users forwards as ‘Forwarded’. It works for text and media, which includes photos and videos.

Users can join the beta program on Google Play Store for WhatsApp, and the latest features in testing, including ‘Forwarded label’ will be available for them. WhatsApp ‘Forwarded label’ was first spotted in March this year by WABetaInfo for Android beta version 2.18.67. WhatsApp ‘Forwarded label’ will be helpful in identifying spam messages that get circulated on the platform.

WhatsApp users can select a message sent by a contact and forward it to another contact within the app to see the new ‘Forwarded’ label. It will appear right on top of the message that has been forwarded. Unfortunately, there does not seem to be a way to disable or remove the ‘Forwarded’ label. However, users can copy and paste a message to let go of the ‘Forwarded’ label. Media can be attached and uploaded to a chat directly from the phone’s gallery. In this case also, the ‘Forwarded’ label will not show.

WhatsApp, which is one of the largest messaging apps globally with 1.2 billion users, recently rolled out a new Predicted Upload feature for Android and iOS. With WhatsApp Predicted Upload, users can reportedly select up to 12 photos to upload to the app’s server in advance. The feature essentially ensures that photos are sent to a chat more quickly.

