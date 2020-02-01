WhatsApp will not work on these phones from today: Here’s what you can do

What is means for WhatsApp users on these older Android and iOS versions is they will no longer be able to create new accounts, nor reverify existing accounts after February 1. What is means for WhatsApp users on these older Android and iOS versions is they will no longer be able to create new accounts, nor reverify existing accounts after February 1.

WhatsApp won’t run on Android phones running Android versions 2.3.7 and older as well as iOS 8 and older starting February 1 2020, which is today. As per a WhatsApp blog post, the company has officially ended support for these Android and iOS versions given it no longer actively develop for the operating systems. So, what does this means for users on phones with Android versions 2.3.7 and older and iOS 8 and older? We answer some questions:

WhatsApp ending support for these Android, iOS versions from today: What this means

What is means for WhatsApp users on these older Android and iOS versions is they will no longer be able to create new accounts, nor reverify existing accounts after February 1. Those who do not update their phones will miss out on all the new features and updates that WhatsApp will send out in the future. “Because we no longer actively develop for these operating systems, some features might stop functioning at any time,” WhatsApp said in a support page.

WhatsApp ending support for these Android, iOS versions from today: What can you do?

If you’re still using an Android phone running Android versions 2.3.7 and older or iPhone with iOS 8 and older, will need to update your phone’s software in order to use the WhatsApp app.

To check for an update on our Android device, head to the Settings menu, then click on Software update. Those using iPhone can open Settings > General > Software update. If the update has come for your device, click on Download & Install to upgrade to the latest software version.

In case an update is not available for your device, WhatsApp will not be supported on these phones. So what this essentially means is that you will need to upgrade to a new phone if you wish to continue using the messaging app.

WhatsApp will also not work on Windows, these Android, iOS versions

WhatsApp already officially ended support for all Windows phones on December 31, 2019. Apart from this, the messaging platform also confirmed that all iPhones running iOS 7 and older versions will not support WhatsApp. Previously, WhatsApp discontinued service for Nokia Symbian S60, BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10, Nokia S40, among others.

