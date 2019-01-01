WhatsApp will no longer work on these phones from today: Here’s the full list

WhatsApp has stopped working on devices that run on the Nokia S40 software. Starting today, older phones like Nokia 206, Asha 210 and others will not be able to run WhatsApp as the Facebook-owned company has announced that it has already ended support for the Nokia S40 platform.

The Nokia S40 platform was one of the most dominant mobile operating systems of its time. Effective January 1, you will no longer able to make new accounts. Although many people have upgraded their phones, the S40 platform include many popular devices such as Nokia 206 Single SIM, Nokia 206 Dual SIM, Nokia 208, Nokia 301 Single SIM Chat Edition, Nokia 301 Dual SIM Chat Edition, Nokia 515, Nokia Asha 201, Nokia Asha 205 Chat Edition, Nokia Asha 210, Nokia Asha 230 Single SIM, Nokia Asha 230 Dual SIM.

The list also includes Nokia Asha 300, Nokia Asha 302, Nokia Asha 303, Nokia Asha 305, Nokia Asha 306, Nokia Asha 308, Nokia Asha 309, Nokia Asha 310, Nokia Asha 311, Nokia Asha 500, Nokia Asha 501, Nokia Asha 502, Nokia Asha 503, Nokia C3-00, Nokia C3-01, Nokia X2-00, Nokia X2-01, Nokia X3-02, and Nokia X3-02.5

In a post on their blog, WhatsApp said “This was a tough decision for us to make, but the right one in order to give people better ways to keep in touch with friends, family, and loved ones using WhatsApp. Those who own a phone powered by this very platform has no choice but to upgrade their device if they wish to continue using WhatsApp.”

Other than the Nokia S40 platform, the company has also announced it plans to stop supporting devices running Android 2.3.7 and older (Gingerbread), iPhone 3GS or any iOS 6 device from February 1, 2020.