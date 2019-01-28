WhatsApp Web rolls out picture-in-picture mode for videos on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook

WhatsApp Web is getting a new picture in picture mode, which has already been rolled out earlier in part for video recorded, shared from users’ media library. According to WABeta Info, which is known for accurate information about upcoming features on WhatsApp, the new version 0.3.2041 brings the Picture in Picture or PiP mode, also known as PiP to videos which are from other platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Streamable.

In December 2018, it was reported that WhatsApp Web would support PiP mode for videos which were shared by users. The last update was version 0.3.1846, which brought the new feature.

According to the report WABeta info, in order to get the the new PiP mode for WhatsApp web, users will need to ensure that they have updated to version 0.3.2041. It adds that WhatsApp for desktop will start supporting Pip in the next update.

The report also notes that users can test the feature by sending a message with a video link from one of these websites. A preview of the video will show in the bubble and pressing it will give the PiP mode option.

Clearing cache could help ensure that the feature works. The new feature also gives the option of switching chats without closing the PiP mode, which means the video you were watching will continue playing, while you switch chats.

In the picture in picture mode, the video pops out and begins to play out. Users have the option of going back or forwarding, or putting the video on pause in this mode. The Pip mode also lets users watch a video on mute.