WhatsApp Web multi-device feature: Things to know before you use 

WhatsApp Web recently added its multi-device beta feature for all users. With the addition, WhatsApp can now be used on browsers via WhatsApp Web independently of the main phone app.

This means that some new functionalities will be available to WhatsApp Web users like using the Web client even if there is no connectivity on the phone. However, there are some things you need to keep in mind ahead of using the new feature including key limitations. Here are five pointers to keep in mind.

No connectivity on main device needed

WhatsApp Web Multi-Device feature allows you to use the app on four other devices without connectivity to your main phone. This means you can use WhatsApp Web now even if your phone loses connectivity, shuts down, or simply cannot connect to WhatsApp for some other reason.

Connect up to four devices

WhatsApp Web’s Multi-Device feature will also let you connect up to four more devices. However, note that if you connect multiple browsers on the same device, they will count as multiple entries. This means that if you connect WhatsApp Web via four different browsers on one laptop, you will have already crossed the limit and will not be able to add another device or browser.

Android and iOS difference

While the Multi-Device feature comes to both Android and iOS WhatsApp users, the functionalities are a little different. For instance, linking with an Android device lets you delete messages and threads from the Web portal, but with an iOS device you will not be able to do the same.

No calls supported

WhatsApp calls, both voice and video calls, are not yet supported by the multi-device feature and will have to be made or taken from the main device only.

Still a beta feature

WhatsApp Web’s multi-device feature is still in beta and may still have a few bugs or inconsistencies. This also includes support for tablets and other phones via browsers, where the experience continues to be unpolished. For now, WhatsApp Web’s multi-device feature is best experienced on laptops and desktops.