How to use WhatsApp Web: A complete guide

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging platform on the planet with around 2 billion users worldwide. The messaging platform is not only limited to phone but can be also used on the desktop with its web client. The WhatsApp Web is basically an extension of your phone that mirrors conversations and messages from your mobile device to the computer system.

WhatsApp Web was launched way back in 2015. It made it easy for the desk job employees who cannot afford to look at their phone every time it buzzes for a new message. Here is everything you need to know about the WhatsApp Web, how to use it, what to keep in mind and more.

How to connect WhatsApp Web

The web client of WhatsApp can be accessed on your laptop or desktop via the internet browser at web.whatsapp.com. Alternatively, you can install the WhatsApp Web application that is available for both Windows and Mac.

Once the web client is opened, pick up your phone, and open WhatsApp application. Now, tap on the three dots at the top right corner and tap on “WhatsApp Web”. Scan the QR code on the web client with your phone.

You can connect WhatsApp Web at multiple locations and computer systems using a single WhatsApp account. For example, you can have WhatsApp Web logged in on your personal laptop and can use the WhatsApp Web in the office at the same time.

How to use WhatsApp Web

Once you are connected, all your chats and messages will be visible on the WhatsApp Web client. You can read chats and also send messages with attachments and all just like you do on your phone.

Notably, the web client is only mirroring your phone’s WhatsApp and the chats are stored on your phone only. However, if you choose to delete a message on the web client, it will also be removed from your phone.

How to disconnect WhatsApp Web

The WhatsApp Web does not automatically disconnect. The web client will continue to show your chats unless and until you select to log out from the web interface. You can tap on the WhatsApp menu on the computer system and select “Log out” to disconnect.

Alternatively, you can open WhatsApp on your phone, tap on WhatsApp Menu, and tap on WhatsApp Web. It will show you where you are currently logged in with an option to log out. You can tap on a session or machine and select to log out or tap on “Log out from all devices”.

Transfer files using WhatsApp Web

You can also use WhatsApp Web to download files between one computer system and another or between your laptop and your phone. Since you can sync chats across the platforms, you can always download attachments sent over a chat.

If you want to transfer a picture from your phone to your computer, you just need to send the image to a contact and then open the chat on the web client. Go into the chat, and download the picture. Now the image is on your computer. You can also send a file from your computer using the WhatsApp Web and then download it in your phone. The trick comes handy most of the time.

