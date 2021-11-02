WhatsApp Web gets three new features: Here’s a look

WhatsApp has added three new features to the web version of the platform. The company has announced that users can now edit photos on the web version too and preview links as well. It is also adding a new sticker suggestion feature.

Users will now get sticker suggestions when they type a message, which will allow them to find the right sticker for their conversations. Those who use a sticker during a conversation normally have to go through multiple tabs to find the right sticker, which disrupts the flow. Sometimes one can’t find the sticker easily. The new update will solve this problem.

“We built this feature with privacy in mind, so rest assured that WhatsApp can’t see your searches, and your personal messages are always protected by end-to-end encryption,” the company said.

WhatsApp has now also added a media editor feature to the web version of the platform. Until now, this was only possible on the mobile version of the app if one wanted to edit an image. WhatsApp is now changing this and added the media editor option to the web version too. So, one will now be able to edit images on their computer as well.

WhatsApp has also improved how people can see previews of links. Now, one will be able to see the full preview of the link when sending it via WhatsApp web. People receiving the link will get much more context about what has been sent and what they are about to see or read on the web version of the messaging app.