WhatsApp Web gets Custom Sticker maker feature: Here’s how to access it

WhatsApp has rolled out a new tool for its Web version. Users will now be able to make their own custom stickers using this tool. One now doesn’t need to hop into a third-party app to create customized stickers as the feature is now available on the platform itself.

The social media giant also has plans to release the Custom Sticker maker feature for the desktop version and the company has confirmed that the rollout will take place in the coming weeks.

“Sticker Maker is available now on WhatsApp for Web and rolling out in the coming week on Desktop. To use Sticker Maker, download the latest version of WhatsApp for Web or Desktop, from a chat window select the attachments icon (paperclip), then the Sticker icon, and from there you can upload a photo and make your own magic,” the company said.

WhatsApp Web: How to access Custom Sticker maker?

The feature is easily accessible and one will find it in the sticker section of the platform. One just needs to open any WhatsApp chat, click on the paperclip icon, and then click again on the “Sticker.” You can then upload a photo to create your custom sticker. WhatsApp lets you add an outline, crop the photo into a sticker and add emojis, stickers or text to it.

Alternatively, you can also click on the emoji icon on any WhatsApp chat and then go to the Sticker section. Here, you will see a “Create” option, using which you will be able to create customised stickers.

As of now, this feature is not available for the mobile version and the messaging service has also not confirmed whether the feature will be made available for the mobile users.