WhatsApp gets Facebook Messenger Rooms support on Web: Here’s how to use

Facebook is rolling out Messenger Room support on WhatsApp as tipped earlier. This is a part of the social media platform’s plan to integrate Facebook and WhatsApp. The Rooms support for now is limited to WhatsApp Web only. We checked WhatsApp’s mobile app but the Rooms support isn’t available for the time being. The Rooms support may come to the app in the days to come, however, there are no official words on the same. Indianexpress.com is the first one to report about the Rooms support on WhatsApp.

Facebook previously confirmed that it is testing Room support on WhatsApp as well as Instagram to deliver a seamless cross-app experience to users. We have previously discussed how to use Messenger Rooms via Facebook Messenger app, today let’s talk about how to create a Messenger Rooms via WhatsApp.

Here’s how Facebook Messenger Rooms work

How to create Messenger Rooms via WhatsApp

You must first update the WhatsApp Web to the latest version Version 2.2031.4. There are two ways to create a Room, first but clicking on the three dots on the top left corner of the screen and then click on Create a Room.

On clicking the option the screen will show an introduction page for Facebook Messenger Rooms and click on “Continue with Messenger” option.

Another page will appear showing the “Continue with Facebook account” option click on continue. There’s also an option to switch accounts in case you wish to create a Room using a different account.

We used Messenger Rooms here how you can use

Besides the three dots, WhatsApp has also included the Rooms feature inside of an individual chat. Just click on the attachment option, the last option will be of the Rooms. The process to create a Room is the same as discussed.

The Room isn’t created on WhatsApp but on Messenger, which means the video chat isn;r end-to-end-encrypted.

Facebook introduced Messenger Rooms a few months ago when everyone started connecting with one another using video calling platform due to lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19. With Messenger Rooms, Facebook aims to take on the likes of other video conference platforms like Zoom, Skype, Google Meet, among others.

Amid the pandemic, WhatsApp increased participant limit from four to eight. Read about it here.

Few things about Facebook Messenger Rooms

* Messenger Room call is limited to 50 participants at a time.

* The host of the Room gets the ability to lock the room just as Houseparty.

* A Messenger Room can be scheduled. Participants can join the Room only via link.

* The host can choose to keep the Room visible among Facebook friends or just limited or selected few.

* Messenger Rooms come with in-app games, filters and other features to engage users.

