WhatsApp trick: How to enable Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps around the world and lots of users also use the web interface of the application for easy access to messages while at work. The Facebook-owned platform recently rolled out Dark Theme for the mobile application but WhatsApp Web still awaits the dark mode.

In the latest report, WABetaInfo said that the feature is under development but they have found a way by which WhatsApp users can enable the dark theme on the web interface.

“We have published an article about the development of the Dark Theme on WhatsApp Web. The feature is still under development, but today we’re ready to provide a way to enable it before the official release,” WABetaInfo wrote on its page on Saturday.

How to enable Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web

WABetaInfo has already shared how the Dark Theme on the WhatsApp Web will look like but the platform has not yet released the feature. For those who want to activate the dark mode right away, WABetaInfo has come up with a trick to activate it.

Here’s how to enable Dark mode on WhatsApp Web

*Open WhatsApp Web from the official page web.whatsapp.com.

*Log-in to the web interface: You need to open WhatsApp on your phone > tap on three-dot icons on the top right corner > tap on ‘WhatsApp Web’. Now scan the QR Code on the computer screen with your phone.

*Once you are logged in, right-click on the blank area outside the chat and select ‘Inspect’.

*The browser shows the console and the code of the page. Now you need to scroll to find the string— body class=“web”

*WABetaInfo said that “web” is the class of the original theme, the one we are currently using. To enable dark mode, we need to replace it with “web dark”.

*Once you replace the string, WhatsApp Web will turn to Dark Mode.

We tried the method and it worked fine for us. However, since changing the string using Inspect on a web page is only for preview purpose, WhatsApp Web will turn to normal mode once you refresh the page or close it.

Alternatively, you can also turn on the Dark Mode for WhatsApp Web using some plugins on the Chrome browser. We have already explained how you can do it. You can click here to read the article.

The WhatsApp tracker also confirmed that the Dark Theme is not yet available and the platform is testing the feature in order to ensure a bug-free experience. Since the feature is under development, it is currently not available in the WhatsApp Web or the WhatsApp Desktop app.

