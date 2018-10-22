WhatsApp’s ‘Vacation mode’ to Linked Accounts: Top three expected features

Vacation Mode, Silent Mode, and Linked Accounts will soon be made available to all WhatsApp users.

WhatsApp is working on three new features in an attempt to improve the user experience and engage better with consumers. According to a report from WABetaInfo, the Facebook-owned WhatsApp is planning to add Vacation and Silent modes, as well as the option to link accounts. All three features are expected to be made available on Android, iOS and Windows Phone mobile platforms in the coming days. Here’s all you need to know about WhatsApp’s upcoming features.

Vacation Mode

WABetaInfo spotted a new feature being tested in iOS, Android and Windows Phone apps, simply known as Vacation Mode. Generally, a chat will be automatically be unarchived by WhatsApp when you receive a message. The new Vacation mode, when turned on, allows users to stop archived chats from reappearing even if they are muted. This should be useful when you are not keen to respond to messages without leaving to leave the group entirely or block the person on the other side of a conversation. The report says the feature is still under the development.

Silent Mode

A related feature, which is already live on the Android mobile platform, is called Silent Mode. It basically allows users to hide the app badge for muted chats. According to the report, Silent Mode is automatically enabled by default, so there’s no option to manually enable it. The Silent Mide is essentially an upgrade to the Mute function.

Linked Accounts

Finally, WhatsApp is working on an option to link a user’s WhatsApp account to external services like Instagram. The feature seems, which will be located under your Profile Settings, seems to be suited for WhatsApp Business, but there are some references that it might eventually come to the regular app as well.

“The feature appears mainly developed for WhatsApp Business, but some references were found in the normal WhatsApp app too. It’s not available yet for both apps”, says WABetaInfo. The purpose of having a “Linked Accounts” option is still unknown.

