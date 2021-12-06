scorecardresearch
Monday, December 06, 2021
WhatsApp announces multiple durations for ‘Disappearing Messages’: Here’s how to enable

Disappearing messages when enabled automatically deletes messages from a chat.

By: Tech Desk | Pune |
Updated: December 6, 2021 8:40:31 pm
WhatsApp, whatsapp features, whatsapp undo status,Here's all about the next new feature coming to WhatsApp.

WhatsApp introduced the disappearing messages feature last year and it will now let users increase the time of disappearing messages up to 90 days. Further, WhatsApp users will now also have the option to turn on disappearing messages by default for all new chats.

Till now, the disappearing messages feature automatically removed the messages from a chat after seven days.  Disappearing messages when enabled automatically deletes all messages from a chat. The company is adding two new durations for disappearing messages: 24 hours and 90 days, as well as the existing option of seven days.

When enabled by default, all new one-on-one chats (you or another person) starts will be set to disappear at your chosen duration. To get started, go to your Privacy settings and select ‘Default Message Timer.’

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
“Deciding how long a message lasts should be in your hands. We’ve become accustomed to leaving a digital copy of just about everything we type without even thinking about it. It’s become the equivalent of a note-taker following us around making a permanent record of everything we’ve said. This is why we introduced disappearing messages last year, and more recently for photos and videos to immediately disappear after being viewed once,” the company said in a press statement.

How to enable disappearing messages

1. Open the WhatsApp chat.

2. Tap the contact’s name.

3. Tap Disappearing messages. If prompted, tap ‘Continue’.

4. Select 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days.

How to disable disappearing messages

Either user can disable disappearing messages at any time. Once disabled, new messages sent in the chat will no longer disappear.

1.  Open the WhatsApp chat.

2.  Tap the contact’s name.

3.  Tap Disappearing messages. If prompted, tap ‘Continue’.

4.  Select Off.

The company noted that it has added a new option that lets you turn it on for WhatsApp groups as well. This new feature is optional and does not change or delete any of your existing chats.

